MEDTRONIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT

MEDTRONIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), if they purchased the Company's shares between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Medtronic and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mdt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 7, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Medtronic and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 26, 2022, the Company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and provided guidance for fiscal year 2023, disclosing that as a result of the company's need to improve its quality control system and its expectation that the MiniMed 780G model - which Defendants had repeatedly identified as crucial to future growth - would not be approved in 2023, the company expected revenues from its Diabetes Group to decline between 6% and 7% in fiscal year 2023.

On this news, shares of Medtronic fell $6.10 per share, or nearly 6%, from a close of $105.54 per share on May 25, 2022, to close at $99.44 per share on May 26, 2022.

The case is The Trustees of the Welfare and Pension Funds of Local 464A – Pension Fund, The Trustees of the Local 464A United Food & Commercial Workers' Union Welfare Service Benefit Fund, and The Trustees of the New York-New Jersey Amalgamated Pension Plan for Acme Employees v. Medtronic plc, et al., Case No. 22-cv-02197.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC