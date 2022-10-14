Zvision Partners with NVIDIA to Accelerate the Industrialization of Solid-State LiDAR AI Technology

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zvision, a leading provider of automotive-grade MEMS LiDAR solutions in China, and NVIDIA, a pioneer in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), signed a collaborative agreement recently, whereby the Chinese firm joined the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem as one of the platform's key LiDAR sensor partners.

As part of the ecosystem, Zvision will enhance its cooperation with NVIDIA in terms of technology and products. In a move to accelerate the iteration of its own algorithms and sensing technologies, Zvision plans to leverage NVIDIA's leading AI chip hardware and full-fledged software toolchains to develop a range of solid-state LiDAR-based autonomous driving sensors and systems, The firm will also be committed to improving intelligence in the development of LiDAR sensing software and creating autonomous driving perception solutions that deeply integrate LiDAR sensors and AI computing platforms.

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson hardware platform, Zvision can significantly shorten the prototype testing time and R&D cycle for its LiDAR products, enhance efficiency, and meet the fast-paced development needs of the sensor industry, and, by doing so, accelerate the commercialization and safe implementation of LiDAR systems.

In a future stage of the collaboration, Zvision will join hands with NVIDIA to develop a wide range of custom LiDAR sensing solutions for various autonomous driving application scenarios, including vehicle-road coordination, low-speed unmanned intelligent logistics, high-speed trunk logistics, robotaxi and robotics, with the goal of empowering the build-out of an autonomous driving infrastructure.

Creating a win-win future with a shared ecosystem. Relying on the rich resources made available through the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Zvision will be able to reach the goal of commercializing solid-state LiDARs all that much faster. In concert with NVIDIA, Zvision is also on track to create more advanced industry solutions that drive the autonomous machine industry forward, especially in the field of self-driving vehicles.

The NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem features a series of AI computing platforms and products, including the Jetson AGX Xavier Series and the Jetson AGX Orin Series, which can deliver accelerated AI capabilities to the edge in an energy-efficient, compact form factor. Moreover, the NVIDIA Jetson family of modules uses the same NVIDIA CUDA-X software and supports cloud-native technologies such as containerization and orchestration to build, deploy and manage edge AI.

The ecosystem built on the Jetson platform includes collaborative efforts with partners in every aspect of the production chain including AI software and services, hardware and design services, machine vision and sensors, system software and development tool chains. Upon accession to the ecosystem, partner companies gain access to a dedicated technical team from NVIDIA to help them develop their own products.

By joining the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, Zvision will get strong support for solid-state MEMS LiDAR technology, products and business expansion. At the same time, as an automotive-grade MEMS LiDAR solution provider, Zvision will also make the ecosystem more robust.

Since its establishment, Zvision has been dedicated to the creation of front-mounted long-range and short-range solutions that provide full coverage of blind spots by continuously iterating and innovating its products, aiming to develop lightweight solid-state MEMS LiDARs with high reliability and high resolution at low cost.

At present, Zvision's LiDARs have been commercially deployed in several self-driving application scenarios, including end-of-line delivery systems, high-speed logistics self-driving trucks and Robotaxi, with partners ranging from self-driving tech firms, logistics companies to car makers, such as Jingdong Logistics, Inceptio Technology and DeepRoute.ai.

Next, Zvision's solid-state LiDARs for passenger cars will also achieve mass production.

