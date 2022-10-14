SUNMI BIoT Solutions for Business 4.0 Showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, an IoT company at the forefront of providing business intelligence solutions, showcased its groundbreaking android-based business IoT solutions at the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 (SUNMI BOOTH: H4-E20), and demonstrated its abundant scenario-based digital solutions with a wide range of devices like mobile/payment/desktop/kiosk terminals, as well as the newly upgraded IoT cloud management platform, SUNMI DMP. Digital solutions that come with these IoT devices and various cloud services play an important role in digital transformation in sectors like finance, catering, and retail.

SUNMI at GITEX onsite image (PRNewswire)

"We have been engaged in the MEA region for over six years and remain committed to providing tech-tailored business IoT solutions for enterprises across all sectors. SUNMI value proposition not only concerns those attractive IoT devices, but also a complete ecosystem, a platform for providing end-to-end solutions, allowing your customers to flexibly manage their devices and operations." said Sam SU, SUNMI CMO.

Participants visiting SUNMI booth at GITEX learned about how SUNMI BIoT solutions empower individuals and organizations and bring efficiency to businesses. SUNMI DMP (Device Management Platform) consists of device deployment, operations, maintenance and monitoring functions, allowing companies to get insightful data and eliminating geographic restrictions. Moreover, SUNMI DMP makes it possible to easily and securely manage company-owned devices, apps and contents from the cloud, and grow business with professional service. Private deployment (TMS) is also available for restrict data security requirement. The PCI-certified SUNMI RKI also helps users realize secure, efficient, and convenient key injection via cloud-terminal system.

SUNMI equips fintech organizations with native and open technologies, allowing them to manage their operations securely. The SUNMI P series products include versatile terminals that can be used at a checkout counter or in hand, and support omnichannel payment methods, including contactless payment, chip & PIN payment, NFC payment and QR code payment, etc. The high-performance processor and multiple configurations ensure a well-prepared operations for digital transformation.

SUNMI MEA team will host a Prize Award Ceremony for partners to appreciate the outstanding achievements of MEA regional industries and application scenarios of digital solutions.

SUNMI is a leading company in providing digital solutions leveraging versatile IoT devices and software ecosystem. SUNMI is committed to bringing businesses smart IoT devices and supporting integrated cloud services, to build an interconnected world and finally achieve Business 4.0. www.sunmi.com.

