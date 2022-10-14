The largest ever giant mortadella in the Big Apple: 661 lbs in weight 6.4 ft in length, the Italian excellence to delight thousands of gourmet enthusiasts

CORREGGIO, Italy, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Italy, the land of culinary excellence, mortadella is synonymous with good food and the joy of life. Veroni, the first brand for the Italian charcuterie* in the US, celebrates the mortadella tradition and taste, bringing the largest one ever seen in the US to the Big Apple's biggest culinary Festival.

Veroni brings the largest ever-seen giant mortadella in the Big Apple (PRNewsfoto/Veroni) (PRNewswire)

The giant mortadella, the queen of Italian charcuterie, – 661 lb in weight, 6.4 ft long, and 18 inches in diameter – is ready to delight every palate during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) presented by Capital, where Veroni is the event's Platinum sponsor.

"Mortadella has great potential in the US as it can offer a real Italian culinary experience. Americans are starting to understand the value and taste of mortadella, a cold cut completely new in its culinary culture", explains Marco Veroni, president of Veroni US. ". "With its deep connection to our territory and the long tradition, mortadella is one of the Italian excellences that enhance the cult of Italian taste. Over the years, we have respected the ancient recipe passed down from generation to generation while using advanced technologies to improve its superior quality. As a specialist in this cold cut, we are proud to bring a giant mortadella to New York".

Forget the Mortadella you have eaten so far, Veroni Mortadella is a different story both in terms of meat cuts used and for its taste, soft and irresistible to the palate. This made-in-Italy excellence is being showcased during the many events of the NYCWFF calendar at Pier 76, Hudson River, until October 16th. Since slicing a giant mortadella is a job for experts, a specialist will arrive directly from Italy during the two days of Grand Tasting at the NYCWFF, a unique opportunity for New Yorkers to taste authentic products from all over the world.

But that's not all! Veroni will also present at two special dinners with prestigious chefs, which will take place in one of the most exclusive clubs in New York - the CORE, known for its international clientele. The dinners are cooked by exceptional chefs such as Michele Brogioni, Eric Canino, François Payard, and again Dario Cecchini, and Stefano Secchi.

*Data source: IRI segment US Luncheon Meat

