J.P. King Auction Company Takes 5 Acre Tracts to Auction in Historic Franklin, TN

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. King is excited to announce their upcoming auction of Berrys Chapel Estates, two premier 5 acre countryside tracts in Franklin, TN. Don't miss this unprecedented and limited-time opportunity to own one or both of the finest single-family residential land parcels in beautiful Franklin. The auction will take place online only, with bidding opening today, Friday, Oct 14th and closing Thursday, October 20th at 2:00 p.m. CST.

These two 5 acre countryside tracts make for a rare investment opportunity in the historic and highly desired Berrys Chapel and Berry Farms area, which is world-renowned for its natural beauty and long legacy of generational farming.

Dr. Berry, owner, grew up in the area and a lifelong resident of Tennessee, stated: "This property and its surroundings have deep historical roots in Franklin, TN - dating all the way back to the early 1800s. This pristine land has been beloved by the family for many generations and has never been offered until now. We're offering this rare opportunity in the hopes that the land goes to families who are ready to build their dream homes and enjoy the character, beauty, and warmth that these lots and the great town of Franklin offer."

The rolling hills and lush wooded areas of these beautiful Franklin tracts combine countryside charm with the convenience of a close by metro. Peacefully secluded from the city, the property is just a short drive away from lively downtown Nashville and the high-end town of Brentwood, TN. Franklin itself is a warm, inviting, and historic Tennessee town, lined with galleries, antique shops, and restored Victorian buildings. For additional information on Berrys Chapel Estates visit the J.P. King website at www.jpking.com or call 800-558-5464.

About J.P. King Auction Company

J.P. King, headquartered in Gadsden, Ala., has specialized in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. J.P. King Auction Company pioneered the use of auctions for high end real estate of non-distressed clients. They are the nation's leading real estate auctioneer of high value assets, including private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more! Individuals seeking additional information on how J. P. King can benefit you, please contact (800) 558-5464 or visit www.jpking.com.

Berrys Chapel (PRNewswire)

J. P. King (PRNewswire)

