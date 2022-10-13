MikeWorldWide's Newly Branded DEIJ Practice, Culture Connect, Launches 2023 Pro Bono Public Relations Application To Support Small Diverse-Owned Businesses

Agency will hit half-million-dollar investment mark for third-year pro bono initiative and will formalize its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Justice practice to reflect expanded capabilities and expertise

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MikeWorldWide – a leading independent, integrated public relations agency – launched its annual application for two small diverse-owned businesses to receive pro bono public relations support. Now in its third year, the pro bono PR program requires eligible applicants to 1) identify with a historically marginalized group (with an emphasis on women and communities of color); 2) generate less than $5 million in annual revenue; and 3) demonstrate support of a social cause through their business, a new criterion for this year's program. Applications will be open until November 11, 2022, at 11:59 pm ET.

"Our pro bono program is one of the most important agency-wide initiatives and reflects our culture of caring and commitment to purpose-driven work", says Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "We're committed to leveraging our resources and talented team of strategists and storytellers to boost the visibility and economic growth of small diverse-owned businesses that bring innovation to the marketplace. For this year's program, we are going a step further by asking candidates to show how they are taking action to support the social causes they care about most, especially as our world continues to be plagued with injustice – we want to invest in businesses that are also socially responsible."

Two businesses will be selected to enter a six-month pro bono engagement with the agency that will commence at the top of 2023. The business leaders with work with agency executives to create a custom PR program that will best support their business goals. To date, MikeWorldWide has supported Rochelle Porter Design, Puppington, Yubi Beauty, R3 Score, and PUR Home through its pro bono initiative.

Additionally, the agency has formally rebranded its diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) communications practice as MWW Culture Connect. As one of the first PR agencies to have a dedicated LGBTQ marketing practice, the new branding reflects the agency's expanded capabilities and growing team of subject matter and community-specific experts who bring an organic fusion of ideas, skills, backgrounds, identities, and perspectives to the creation and execution of effective communications strategies that are culturally competent and relevant.

"MWW has offered DEI-focused services for nearly a decade, and we're continuing to build on these efforts to further position ourselves as a leader in DEIJ communications," says Amber Micala Arnold, head of DEIJ at MikeWorldWide. "We were also purposeful about adding 'J' for justice to our practice rebrand because much of our work involves helping companies communicate around how they ensure the fair distribution of opportunities and access in the systems they can control. Ultimately, we believe in the power of communications to change the world."

The MWW Culture Connect practice offers advisory and consulting services, multicultural marketing, and communications programming for an impressive client roster that spans major global consumer and B2B companies, nonprofit organizations, as well as influential tech, sports, and entertainment brands. The aim of the practice is to help brands connect more authentically with diverse and multicultural stakeholders, build a culture of belonging in the workplace, and create inclusive products and services.

To apply for the pro bono program, please visit www.mww.com/pro-bono/.

