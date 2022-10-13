McDONALD'S RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10%

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The dividend increase of 10% over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a continued focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders.

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

