Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports 24-Hour Funding for Slip and Fall Claims

Top lawsuit funding company offers quickest funding and best rates for their clients' personal injury claims

CALDWELL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, has seen an increase in slip-and-fall accident filings. A rainy fall coupled with leaves on the ground has created slippery sidewalks and entryways, catching unsuspecting pedestrians off guard. Property owners who don't properly maintain their premises can be targets for personal injury lawsuits should someone get hurt. There's been a recent increase in personal injury and slip-and-fall lawsuits, and the already-sluggish court system is still attempting to catch up after Covid. Therefore, Legal Bay's underwriters are prepared to offer expedited funding on these claims.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We are cautioning pedestrians to be extremely careful this time of year since public thoroughfares are simply not getting the attention they deserve. In the event that you've suffered a personal injury and need funding, we are here to assist you."

Legal Bay cautions everyone in the northeast—including New York boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx—to be on high alert throughout autumn, as the problem will only worsen once we head into winter. Unshoveled streets, walkways, and parking lots in front of some businesses, homes, and apartment buildings will be icy and slippery, causing injury and resulting in lawsuits.

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies for quick cash advances, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry with 24-hour approval on slips and falls, plus all personal injury cases.

If you are a plaintiff involved in an active slip-and-fall lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a law suit loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for a loan on lawsuit program, please visit Legal-Bay's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer questions.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC