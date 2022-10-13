It's Finally Here! Big Deal Brewing by Labatt Launches in U.S.

Labatt and Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets team up to create a crisp, golden ale beer with the hockey fan in mind

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt and Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in the world, announced today that its latest beer to hit the market, Big Deal Brewing 'Original' Golden Ale is available in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio, and beginning in October. Spittin' Chiclets co-host, former NHL player Paul Bissonnette and the entire Spittin' Chiclets crew at Barstool Sports spent countless hours with the brewmasters at Labatt to develop the perfect taste for this crisp, high-quality golden ale.

Big Deal Brewing by Labatt Launches in the U.S. in Parternship with Spittin' Chiclets (PRNewswire)

The 'Original' Golden Ale will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and 6-packs of 16-ounce cans starting in six U.S. states and expanding to 15 more states in 2023. Fans can use the Beer Finder on the Big Deal Brewing website to see where it is available.

Since Big Deal Brewing's debut is perfectly timed with the start of the hockey season, fans can also find the beer in 16-ounce cans in select pro arenas. The package has a retro design that carries the Barstool Sports and Spittin' Chiclets logos along with the familiar Labatt name and maple leaf.

"Hockey fans deserve a new beer and this hockey season, they'll get just that," Bissonnette said. "We wanted this beer to be smooth and crushable but with a lot of flavor. The taste is phenomenal. It's the perfect beer to grab when you're watching a game. And we aren't stopping with the (Original) Golden Ale. We hope to create tons of different beers with Labatt."

"Hockey fans love beer and they love Spittin' Chiclets," said Inga Grote-Ebbs, brand director for Labatt USA. "Fans rely on the podcast for all things hockey, and now they can turn to them for a great beer too. And it's here just in time for the start of the NHL season!"

Labatt USA and Barstool Sports have been marketing partners since 2019 and have focused brand activation efforts around the popular Spittin' Chiclets franchise, which helped drive the creation of the Big Deal Brewing brand. The Spittin' Chiclets podcast is the #1 hockey podcast in the world featuring 1.2M monthly unique listeners.

"We are overwhelmed by the response to this new venture with Spittin' Chiclets and Barstool," said Grote-Ebbs. "Ever since our initial teaser in July, we have been flooded with consumers asking where they can get the beer. Whether you're a Labatt drinker, a podcast listener, a hockey fan or all of the above, you will love this beer!"

Bissonnette, his podcast co-host and NHL vet Ryan Whitney, and the team behind Spittin' Chiclets are no strangers to crafting popular alcoholic drinks. In 2019, they launched Pink Whitney with New Amsterdam Vodka, which gained overnight popularity and is now the #1 flavored vodka in North America.

About Labatt USA

Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light are America's top-selling Canadian beers. With a clean, refreshing taste, light color, slight hop aroma, good balance, fruity character and a slightly sweet taste, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsner in the Great Lakes region. First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.

