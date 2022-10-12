Willog Partners with GBD Chile to Expand Cold Chain Monitoring Solutions in South America

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willog, a leading cold chain monitoring solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with GBD Chile , a solution distributor in the agricultural and fruit sector in Chile. This new partnership will help organizations in South America improve efficiency within its field operations.

"We're very excited to partner with GBD Chile in delivering innovative cold chain solutions to the South American market." said Willog CEO and Founder Jihyun Yoon. "By combining GBD Chile's expertise in market intelligence, networked with Willog's innovative technology, and in-transit and item-level visibility data, customers in South America will get true insights on what is happening with their shipments."

Willog leverages a QR-code based monitoring device called OTQ (One Time QR-code) . OTQ, with its cloud-based management console, helps companies gain end-to-end visibility throughout the cold chain. With customized visibility by shipping unit, this flexible integration helps companies gain insightful business insights and data, creating a reliable logistics environment.

Willogs monitoring solution enables businesses to seamlessly identify areas with repetitive issues and devise preventive measures to save time and money. "We were able to improve productivity by 200% and get rid of the time-consuming logistics process with Willog's solution." said Chong Kun Dang, a leading pharmaceutical company in Korea.

As of May 2021, Willog acquired 25 enterprise customers including MNCs like Hyundai Motor Group and DHL Express within a year. Willog is expanding its presence in various industries including bio-pharmaceutical and special logistics, where condition monitoring is key to business continuity. Strengthening its leadership position in Korea, Willog will accelerate global expansion with partnerships in America, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia.

Visit: https://willog.io and www.gbdchile.com .

About Willog

As a fast-growing startup, Willog provides a "cold chain data monitoring solution" that innovates the cold chain area, and its efforts are to create a transparent logistics flow. Willog owns 37 IPs including design and technology patents, PCTs, and copyrights.

Willog raised a series of funding last year, led by Hanwha Investment Securities with participation from IGIS Investment Partners, Shinhan Capital, and Aju IB Investment. Willog is currently preparing for the next round of investments to bolster its growth and accelerate next-generation solutions. Willog plans to meet global investors at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Media Contact:

Mia Choi

Email: Mia@willog.io

