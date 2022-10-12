Over $39 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week, with Antique Hot Rods, Motorcycles, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $39.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets in auctions running from October 3rd through 9th. In 1,516 online-only and webcast auctions held throughout the week, HiBid.com averaged 1.55 million bids per day on the site, with over half a million lots sold.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Among the hundreds of auctions currently active on the site, there are many events featuring vintage and antique cars and motorcycles, classic hot rods, and other vehicles. Noteworthy lots include trucks manufactured in the 1920s, 30s, 40s, and 50s, including a 1948 Marine "Willys" Jeep, a 1955 Ford Thunderbird, and a 1920 Dodge Sedan.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 3rd-9th, 2022 , HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $39.4 Million

Lots Sold: 583,891

Online-Only Auctions: 1,417

Webcast Auctions: 99

Average Bidders Per Day: 972,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.55 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Vintage & Antique Cars

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 29th-October 13th

Seller: Joe Ollis Auction Service LLC

View Auction Items

Big Boy Toys Antique Hot Rods, Motorcycles, & Collector Vehicles

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 15th-October 20th

Seller: Bill Anderson Auctioneers LLC

View Auction Items

Rob Van Vleet's Nebraska Truck Hoard Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 14th-October 26th

Seller: Kraupie's Real Estate & Auctioneers

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

