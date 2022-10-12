Neighbors Mobilize in Overwhelming Opposition to St. Joseph's Catholic Church Proposed Assisted Living Facility

North Phoenix Neighbors mount SayNoRezone.com campaign to thwart St. Joseph's rezoning request to build a large, multi-unit nursing home in a residential neighborhood

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first rezoning meeting of several to be held, eighty members of the Cholla and Desert Cove neighborhoods, branding themselves as "SayNoRezone.com," packed a community center on September 28, 2022 voicing unanimous opposition to a rezoning attempt by St. Joseph's Catholic Church (the Church) in partnership with Shea Connelly Development LLC (SCD) and Cadence Living.

The proposed rezoning is to accommodate a sizable, two story, 106-unit nursing home in vacant Church property land at 11001 N. 40TH Street in Phoenix. Current zoning is R-18 including church, school, single-family homes. The Church seeks zoning modification to R-3, multi-unit, multi-story, high-density living.

Church representation was noticeably absent from the rezoning meeting. "I am extremely disappointed St. Joseph's didn't witness our strong opposition," noted Tim Ostby. "Getting neighborhood input is just common sense. I see total lack of due diligence. It's like these partners are blinded by profits. Neighbors have begun picketing the Church until they listen."

Residents also voiced overall health and safety concerns from increases in traffic volume, speed, congestion, and noise. "It looks massive," reflected Sara Mersek, "There will be elderly with high needs, 24/7 rotating staff, support services, trades, contractors in and out, and increased first responders' sirens. Our kids ride bikes and play kickball on streets bordering the Church. St. Joseph's revenue needs are driving this rezoning. We understand, but our neighborhood zoning needs remain unchanged."

Another concern noted was future infrastructure for roads, sewer, water, heat island impact, energy, drainage, and run off. "I've seen how these developments go," observed Ryan Martin. "A developer sells off quickly with neighbors left to foot future tax bills. St. Joe's as a nonprofit is leasing the land. No idea how that works tax-revenue wise. The neighborhood sent the partners an eleven-page document, also on SayNoRezone.com, requesting information on several legitimate concerns that SCD and Cadence Living did not answer in the rezoning meeting."

Others questioned how the facility would be viable considering critical nursing home staff shortages nationwide. "I read a recent Health Day article by Dennis Thompson citing a survey of 759 nursing homes," cautioned Ann Murray. "It says three out of four nursing homes are concerned they may have to close in the near future over staffing shortages. I don't see St. Joseph's being any different."

The rezoning meeting lasted three hours with some heated discussion. "This means three more years of disruptive construction," added Brittany Kraeer. "There's a complete breakdown in trust. It's our brave neighborhood firefighters who risked their lives extinguishing the Church fire in 2019. We deserve respect and for the Church to listen. We're picketing on Sundays so they hear our voices."

