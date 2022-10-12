LauraMac Launches its Loan Acquisition System for Buyers of Assets in the Mortgage Capital Markets

System enables load balancing, data normalization, aggregation of loan data, and reporting across multiple diligence vendors and transactions

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac announces the launch of the Loan Acquisition System (LAS), their newest technology solution for the mortgage capital markets. The cloud-based LAS streamlines, among other things, the diligence vendor management process by connecting sellers, buyers, and Third-Party Review (TPR) firms in a technological ecosystem that enables real time communications and a seamless exchange of documents and data without the need for emails or spreadsheets.

Features include:

Easy-to-use tape mapping

Automated processes to perform document classification and condition for minimum required documents

Push-button diligence review ordering with Instantaneous delivery of documents and data

Inline TPR status tracking

Management and resolution of findings directly with counterparties or indirectly through TPRs

Aggregated data and findings reporting

Pooling for analytics and assignment of loans to investors with TPR firms

"We are very excited about the efficiency our technology can bring to the process of buying loans," said LauraMac CEO Bob Fulton. "The ability to automatically normalize data coming from the TPR firms and run reports off aggregated data alone presents a huge time savings for our clients."

In addition to the features described above, LAS will incorporate modular solutions for all facets of the acquisition process, including pricing, contract management, collateral reviews, settlement, and more.

"LauraMac is transforming the way the secondary market works," said Jordan Cohen, LAS General Manager at LauraMac. "Coming out of the gates, LAS provides our clients an unparalleled ability to articulate and control their due diligence processes and realize significant operating efficiencies along the way."

To learn more about LauraMac and LAS, visit www.LauraMac.com.

About LauraMac:

LauraMac was formed in 2019 by a team of leaders with deep experience in the mortgage capital markets and the development of technology. LauraMac provides modern SaaS technology solutions to the mortgage secondary and capital markets with products for document recognition and management, data extraction, loan due diligence, quality control, pricing and transaction management, and servicing transfer. The power of the LauraMac Platform is in the versatility of its design.

