EpicQuest Education Announces Davis College and EduGlobal College Updates

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ( "EpicQuest Education" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, announced today several updates as to its owned and operated colleges, Davis College (70% equity ownership of Ameri-Can Education Group Corp. which has the right to the underlying equity of Davis College) and EduGlobal College (80% equity ownership).

EpicQuest Education Provides Updates as to its Owned and Operated Colleges

Davis College: Update of Memorandum of Understanding with PSB Academy of Singapore

As an update to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that EpicQuest Education signed with PSB Academy ("PSB") on July 15, 2020, PSB confirmed that it will recognize the credits earned by Davis College students from the business or economics programs of Davis College. Further, PSB will grant them entry to selected programs at PSB which can lead to PSB undergraduate business administration degrees. PSB Academy is a private educational institution that offers certificates, diplomas, bachelor's and master's degree programs in Singapore.

Davis College: Certificate Program for Venture Start-Ups

Davis College has developed a Certificate Program for Venture Start-Ups for the Fall Semester. So far, ten students have enrolled for the program. The program started on September 30, 2022 , and will last for four weeks. The program incorporates round-table discussions, team building, market valuation and SWOT analysis, and business plans which aims to prepare entrepreneurs to start their own businesses. In this cohort, our students are from Iceland , Iran , China and Nigeria . Davis College plans upon developing additional certificate programs that equip students with the knowledge and the practical skills that they need to meet the specific needs of today's global marketplace.

Davis College: International Recruitment

For the quarter starting in late August, Davis College has broadened its recruitment strategy as it has currently enrolled a total of 37 international students, including 24 from China, who have chosen Davis College for their study abroad programs. With this progress, Davis College is beginning to execute on its mission to recruit students from abroad to internationalize its student base.

"We are proud to report substantial progress at Davis College to implement our mission of internationalization through cross-border academic collaborations and a broadened recruitment strategy to enable a further internationalization of the college. We are intent upon creating a global learning experience that can lead to good careers in the global marketplace as well as lifelong enrichment for our students," commented Diane Brunner , President of Davis College .

EduGlobal College: Education Quality Assurance Designation

EduGlobal College has been approved for Education Quality Assurance (EQA) designation in British Columbia, Canada through May 31, 2023 . Among other accreditations, it enables EduGlobal College to host international students on study permits and allows the college to participate in overseas recruitment and partnership events organized by the federal Department of Global Affairs Canada. The EQA designation is available to public and private institutions in British Columbia that meet or exceed institutional quality assurance standards set by the province of British Columbia .

Mr. Sylvester Chen, Chief Executive Officer of EduGlobal College, stated, "We are pleased to have receive this highly important designation as it enables us to effectively promote awareness of our English for Academic Purposes program and the articulated university credit transfer pathways. We believe the designation will bolster our mission to attract a diverse student body from China, India, LATAM, the ASEAN countries and other regions and internationalize our campus."

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private, two-year career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in the fields of business, medical, and early childhood education. The college's mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with numerous four-year US universities for 'transfer pathway' programs that pave the way for students from two-year colleges to gain admission while being able to transfer their course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/.

About EduGlobal College

EduGlobal College is a private college located in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia, Canada. EduGlobal College provides English language programs for international students who are seeking academic and career advancement and specializes in English for Academic Purposes (EAP) programs (also known as English as a Second Language, or ESL, programs) that focus on helping international students acquire the advanced competencies in academic English that will be necessary for them to complete their degree programs. In tandem with its EAP program, EduGlobal College offers first-year university courses and a Master's Academic Preparation Program to help prepare international students who have completed a bachelor's degree and aspire to pursue graduate studies at a Canadian university. EduGlobal College also offers students an innovative model for bridging the gap between private and public sector post-secondary education in Canada through its pathway program. EduGlobal College is approved by The Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. For more information, please visit https://eduglobalcollege.com/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company has acquired 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company has also acquired the right to a 70% equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the regional campuses of Miami University of Ohio ("the MU Regional Campuses"), where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/.

