Benzinga Goes Global - Partnering with Gotrade on New Features

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, is partnering with Gotrade to share Why is it Moving with retail investors across the globe.

In 2019, Benzinga's inhouse newsdesk has banded together to create a feed that cuts through the noise and provides the one sentence reason that a stock is trading higher or lower on any given day. Users no longer need to wonder why a stock is tanking/spiking - the only thing that they need to do is open their Gotrade app!

"Gotrade is leading the charge for democratizing finance internationally," said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "We are excited to partner with such an innovative, effective team."

About Benzinga

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

