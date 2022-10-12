Atlas Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, UK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to discuss the results.

NYSE:ATCO (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.) (PRNewswire)

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.atlascorporation.com/events-and-presentations, and you will be provided with details to access the event. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will also be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until November 2, 2023, on the same webpage.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Wednesday, November 2, 2022



Scheduled Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Direct Link to Dial-In Registration Webpage: Click Here



Direct Link to Webcast Registration Webpage: Click Here

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Corp.