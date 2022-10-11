TeleTracking Appoints Michelle Skinner as Chief Clinical Executive

Healthcare Operations Platform Introduces Clinically Focused Commercial Team Structure in Conjunction with Newly Created Role

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleTracking Technologies, the world's leading health care operations platform dedicated to expanding the capacity to care, has appointed veteran nursing leader Michelle Skinner, MBA, BSN, RN, as Chief Clinical Executive (CCE). In this newly created role, she will continue to build and scale a team of clinical and operational experts that will help TeleTracking's customers realize the full potential of their operational goals. Ms. Skinner is based in Bozeman, Montana, and reports directly to Christopher Johnson, President and Co-CEO.

"Clinicians can play an integral role in contributing to and leading the transformative changes in healthcare as the industry grapples with new care delivery models, while also managing the challenges associated with the global shortage of skilled nurses. This seismic shift requires new skillsets and attitudes around access to care, with a revitalized focus on patient-centered care, care coordination, data analytics and operational excellence," said Mr. Johnson. "Michelle shares our vision in which true data and operational interoperability is not just a concept but a reality, and her knowledge and experience will help to ensure that TeleTracking continues to deliver market-leading technology, along with an effective clinical-focused solution."

Ms. Skinner, who previously served as TeleTracking's Vice President of Strategic Client Management, brings more than two decades of experience in clinical and organizational strategy leadership to the position. She has a strong track record in multi-network healthcare transformation, outreach and business development, patient journey optimization, bed management, patient flow and trauma certification preparation. Prior to joining TeleTracking in 2019, she was a founding partner and principal consultant at The Eleva Group, working with health systems in the areas of care integration and transition optimization, strategy development and deployment, operational excellence and access to care. She also served as Vice President – Trauma Services at HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. "I am excited to transition to this role at such a critical time in the healthcare industry," said Skinner. "I look forward to leading our team of highly skilled clinical experts to help our customers and key business partners realize their true operational potential, and ease some of the burden on nurses though improved workflows."

In conjunction with the new CCE role, TeleTracking is also announcing the introduction of a new commercial team structure designed to support the company's focus on building collaborative, clinically centered customer relationships. A significant investment in individuals with a clinical background, the commercial team is now comprised of Clinical Executives, Client Managers and Business Development Directors focused on building relationships with our customers and helping them improve outcomes.

