"C-Suite Intelligence" releases part three of podcast series on Executive Presence and maximizing leadership opportunities by being the best follower

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "You can be the highest-performing person," says Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group. But if you are a bad follower, "you will diminish your executive presence and career potential and lose out on leadership opportunities."

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders. Hear top executive coaches at The Miles Group discuss how successful leaders amp up their game, even as business conditions grow more complex every day. (PRNewswire)

In today's episode of the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, "The Real Meaning of Executive Presence: Followership," Miles says, "All we do is talk about leadership, but what's interesting is most of us are following – and we aren't very good at it."

Followership, says Miles, is understanding who you report to and identifying their preferences, cognitive style, and idiosyncrasies so you can line up with them in the most effective manner while quickly differentiating yourself from your peers.

"It's worth investing time into learning how to be a good follower of your boss and colleagues alike," says Taylor Griffin, COO of The Miles Group who co-hosts the podcast. Griffin describes successful executives as those who are attuned to the needs of their direct managers. "They are incredibly thoughtful about even a small conversation, making certain adjustments based on what they know about the other person's style and preferences."

In coaching some of the world's highest-performing leaders, The Miles Group finds that one of the most critical elements of executive presence is getting out of autopilot mode and "going to manual." This process allows individuals to align with their audiences more effectively in a way that demonstrates both great followership and leadership.

"Followership" is the third and last installment of the C-Suite Intelligence series on executive presence, which includes "Beyond the Sartorial" and "Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers." Listen and subscribe to all C-Suite Intelligence episodes on all major platforms, including Apple, Google, and Spotify.

