THE NEED FOR SPEED: HOW TO GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR INTERNET CONNECTION

Ashley Renne, Tech Expert, Environmental Activist and Co-Founder of Hot Jupiter

Did you know your internet experience could be slowed down if your wifi router is near a microwave, a fish tank, or mirror? Simple tips and tricks can maximize the speed and performance of your home network which, in turn can save you and your family time and money. Tech Expert Ashley Renne educated viewers on the ins and outs of internet speeds and how to fully utilize your connectivity. She also discussed how to measure speeds, the difference between download and upload and how to get the most from their home network.

HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR INTERNET SPEED:

Ookla Speedtest app for your desktops and mobile devices or you can run from a web browser at www.speedtest.net . Speedtest.net is the most recognized third-party speed test. It's so easy. Download thefor your desktops and mobile devices or you can run from a web browser at

The amount of people sharing the connection also impacts speeds, but it's important to remember that most households can run MULTIPLE devices at one time seamlessly with 250 Mbps download speeds, where people spend most of their time.

Know that your individual devices aren't capable of super-fast speeds. But the overall experience in your home is what matters.

Ashley Renne Nsonwu is a Black and South Asian environmental activist, vegan mom and co-founder of Hot Jupiter, a pro-planet multicultural skin health company. As an advocate for POC, the planet and animals, she shares daily inspiration for vegan families, plant-based menu ideas for kids, sustainable lifestyle tips, and also documents life inside her solar-powered smart home, as well as her electric car family road trips.

