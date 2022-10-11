Music Shop 360 Launches the First All-in-One Point-of-Sale Solution for Music Retailers

Easy-to-use, cloud-based POS system combines simplicity and flexibility with retail music-specific features and functionality

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Shop 360 announced today the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail POS software created exclusively to meet the needs of modern music retailers. Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. Music Shop 360 also includes real-time integrations with My Music Staff, the premier music student management software; Reverb, to significantly expand your retail audience; and Clientbook, the industry's leading clienteling solution.

Music Shop 360 combines decades of music industry experience with a proven modern POS solution to deliver the capabilities music stores need to provide the best possible experience to their customers. With industry-specific features that generic POS systems can't match, including rental management and vendor catalog data, Music Shop 360's cloud-based solution and industry integrations enable retailers to improve sales, efficiencies and customer satisfaction.

Key features of Music Shop 360 include:

Modern, cloud-based platform for anytime, anywhere visibility and control from a computer or mobile device

Integrated POS and website to provide a seamless omnichannel experience for in-store and online sales, as well as inventory management

Strategic third-party business function integrations for lesson scheduling, clienteling, bookkeeping and localization such as My Music Staff , Clientbook, Quickbooks, and more

Music-specific POS features such as: rental management, repairs, custom work, special orders and consignment

"We understand that a music store's main goal is to help their customers make music, and that your POS system should help facilitate that," said Taylor Harnois, General Manager, Music Shop 360. "Music Shop 360 brings together expertise in the music retail industry with industry-leading technology to help make music store management easier and more efficient. Our all-in-one POS software is easy to use, fully integrated and backed by advanced automation capabilities, ensuring that music stores and their customers don't miss a beat. That's why Music 360 POS is the number one rated music shop POS."

To learn more about Music Shop 360, visit www.MusicShop360.com.

About Music Shop 360

Music Shop 360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern music stores. The Music Shop 360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, rentals, repairs, customer communications and marketing. With seamless integrations including My Music Staff, Clientbook and more, Music Shop 360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that music stores need.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Moritz

917-748-4006

jmoritz@0to5.com

View original content:

SOURCE Music Shop 360