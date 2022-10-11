Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Accelerate Value from Technology, Data, and AI

Bolstered by Accenture's commitment to expand to 15,000 Google Cloud certifications, highly specialized teams will develop new joint solutions for clients

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud today announced an expansion of their global partnership through a renewed commitment to growing their respective talent, increasing their joint capabilities, developing new solutions using data and AI, and providing enhanced support to help clients build a strong digital core and reinvent their enterprises on the cloud.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

Today, more than 13,000 skilled Accenture cloud professionals with over 5,000 Google Cloud certifications are helping companies shape, move, and operate their business on Google Cloud. Moving forward and to build on years of successful partnership, Accenture and Google Cloud will invest more resources to help clients operate cloud-first organizations and deliver value under compressed timelines.

"Large, global organizations require highly trained business transformation experts to execute their digital transformations and to quickly generate business value from their cloud investments," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "This next phase of our partnership with Accenture will significantly scale the professional services and implementation support available to customers globally, and deliver new solutions to help businesses and public sector organizations benefit from Google Cloud's capabilities in AI, ML, data analytics, cybersecurity, and more."

"Cloud offers boundless opportunities for companies to be more innovative and resilient, but the real world is full of barriers to value," said Karthik Narain, Global Lead of Accenture Cloud First. "Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud is designed to help clients build a strong digital core utilizing Google Cloud infrastructure and products in areas like cybersecurity, data analytics, application modernization, and more. A strong digital core helps companies respond to change and shifting dynamics within their industry. By working with Google Cloud to expand talent and pre-build industry-specific, productized solutions, we will accelerate time to value for clients on Google Cloud, from public to edge and everything in between."

Proven Success With Clients

CNA Insurance, Lendlease and Origin Energy are examples of the leading companies that have selected Accenture and Google Cloud to be part of their digital transformations. Recently, Accenture and Google Cloud helped Sydney-based international real estate group Lendlease launch a one-of-a-kind software platform–Podium Property Insights–for workplace managers and real estate owners to optimize space utilization and cost savings within buildings that support employers in improving the employee experience. The software aims to promote safer and healthier buildings through tracking real-time data analytics and predictive and immediate action recommendations, with goals to decrease employee complaints by up to 30% and increase workplace productivity by up to 12%.

New Partnership Investments

Accenture and Google Cloud will help companies utilize the full power of cloud and data, which include:

Google Cloud Talent Creation: Accenture will expand to 15,000 Google Cloud certifications in areas such as application modernization, data analytics and AI, mainframe migration, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

New Solutions Powered by Google Cloud: Accenture and Google Cloud will also develop solutions and accelerators for specialized industry use cases, such as customer transformation, sales and marketing optimization, smart analytics, visual inspection, and more.

New Global Innovation Hubs: Accenture and Google Cloud will invest further in new joint Innovation Hubs in Dublin and other global sites to rapidly iterate, pilot, and deploy innovative solutions on Google Cloud. A joint engineering center of excellence will address specialized technical use cases for data analytics, AI, ML, application modernization, infrastructure, security, and SAP.

ai.RETAIL optimized for Google Cloud: Accenture's integrated retail platform, ai.RETAIL, will be optimized to harness Google Cloud's Product Discovery and Vertex AI capabilities to help companies improve consumer engagement and conversions and make their supply chain more sustainable.

Google Cloud's 2021 Global Services Partner of the Year

Google Cloud named Accenture its Global Services Partner of the Year for 2021, recognizing Accenture's innovative thinking, exceptional customer service, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services. The recognition also acknowledges the incredible people who share a commitment to fundamentally improve business at the world's largest companies.

Since its inception in 2018, the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group has migrated more than three million users to Google Workspace. Accenture has been a Google Cloud Partner Award winner 14 times.

Today's news follows recent industry recognition pointing to Accenture as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021. Accenture has also boosted its Google Cloud resources through recent acquisitions including Sentia, Wabion, among others.

