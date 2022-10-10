Willow Innovations Launches Willow Go Pump Giveaway and #FreeMom Campaign to Embrace the Perfectly Imperfect Moments of Motherhood

Willow to give away 100 Willow Go pumps to help more moms find their freedom and cut the cord from traditional wall pumps

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping industry with best-in-class technology and the creator of the first and only spillproof, cordless in-bra breast pump, today launches its social media campaign to empower moms to free themselves from expectations that bind them. Willow's #FreeMom campaign aims to break the antiquated idea that mom has to be perfect 24/7 and arm them with the confidence and tools to be their naturally powerful selves - no strings (or cords) attached.

Willow launches nationwide giveaway of 100 Willow Go pumps as part of its #FreeMom campaign. Visit http://onewillow.com/free-mom-giveaway/ to enter. (PRNewswire)

Willow continues to advocate for moms and use its platform to raise and celebrate their voices. According to a recent study by SWSN Digital, 57% of moms feel like they're failing due to the pressure to portray the ideal mom. The #FreeMom campaign calls for an end to the outdated parenting expectations that contribute to stress, shame and misguided ideals on what makes a good mother. The campaign goal is to show the sometimes messy, less than perfect behind the scenes of motherhood should be embraced and celebrated.

As part of the campaign, Willow is also freeing 100 pumping mothers from the constraints of traditional and outdated pumps. Beginning today through October 24, moms can enter the #FreeMom giveaway * for a chance to win a Willow Go™ wearable breast pump.

Named Best Wearable Breast Pump by Good Housekeeping and Best Overall Breast Pump by What To Expect, Willow Go™ is a hospital-grade, fully in-bra wearable pump offering moms the freedom to cut the cord from traditional pumps. Willow Go gives moms access to modern technology to pump completely hands-free and discreetly without cords, tubes, dangling bottles or loud and bulky motors and a 100% comfort rating. The FDA-approved pump is available at OneWillow.com , FSA/HSA eligible, and covered by insurance .

For more information on the giveaway and to win one of 100 Willow Go pumps, visit onewillow.com/free-mom-giveaway/ .

*No purchase necessary. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S./DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited.

About Willow Innovations, Inc.

Founded in 2014, Willow Innovations, Inc. forever changed the way women pump by creating the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the femtech company is on a mission to build solutions to mom's most meaningful problems through a wide-range of products, pumps and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Willow) (PRNewswire)

