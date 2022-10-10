MIAMI HOTSPOT - MILA EXPANDS, ADDING A NEW LEVEL OF LUXURY

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MILA , the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a "MediterAsian" journey, is adding 7,900 square-feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot's expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, MILA Lounge.

"The additional concepts provide the opportunity to lead the luxury and lifestyle industry in South Florida," said Gregory Galy, CEO and Founder of RDG.

At ultra-private MM Club, Members will be welcomed into a dark and cozy space, providing a glamorous twist to the conventional speakeasy, while offering specialty menu of dishes. MM offers curated programming and member perks including priority seating and special arrangements across all RDG venues.

At MILA Omakase, time stops as guests enter the enclosed room where the dramatic omakase countertop, the large Cherry blossom tree and 10 seats are revealed. The 15-course experience inspired by the Japanese 52 micro-seasons will have additional wine and sake pairing.

At MILA Lounge, evenings continue as guests will enjoy an elevated and secluded nightlife experience in a glamorous atmosphere, with light bites, innovative mixology, bottle service, music from top industry DJs. The vibe will be set with warm glow lamps, wooden ceilings, and dramatic lush foliage hanging from the walls.

The expansion's design was led by Lazaro Rosa-Violan and Olya Volkova. Lazaro is an internationally acclaimed designer whose work has been graced in top worldwide publications. Hailing from Spain, he describes himself as a traveler and creator of atmospheres. Volkova is a profound Los Angeles-based designer with projects all over the U.S., and previously led the original design of MILA. The designers worked together, combining elements to create a memorable space.

Riviera Dining Group is now hiring 50-70 new staff members both front and back of house. For more detail on hiring at MILA and apply, visit https://www.milarestaurant.com/join-the-team .

About Riviera Dining Group

Following the success of its original restaurant, MILA in Miam Beach, Florida, Riviera Dining Group (RDG) was founded in early 2021 with the purpose to create an innovative and genuine hospitality company, meant to transform the way people experience dining. Since its inception, RDG has already expanded its hospitality concepts and locations, with AVA MediterrAegean opened last February in Winter Park, FL and Casa Neos opening in 2023 in Miami FL.

