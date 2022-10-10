Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces Updated Patent Applications and Filings

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) is an innovative company focused on sustainable technology solutions to problems within the natural resources sector. Today, the Company announces that as of September 10, 2022, it has completed the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application for its water and fuel treatment apparatus, the Sonical™ system. Sonical™ Fuel technology reduces emissions from systems that burn fossil fuels, offers increased fuel economy, and improves engine lifespan. Sonical™ Water technology offers permanent solutions to reduce scale buildup, increase microbiological control, and minimize corrosion - eliminating the need for costly and harsh chemical treatments.

This patent application gives the Company and its shareholders greater potential in the international markets for future sale of its products world-wide. The Company has also expanded on its original patent content. The patent now has language to cover the proprietary "Hercules" unit that allows for treatment of large-flow water systems to effectively eliminate scale buildup and kill harmful bacteria in municipal water supplies and reservoirs.

"The PCT application gives the Company greater laterality in targeting our international market verticals by allowing us time to strategize in which countries we want to enter our application first. We are closely watching the global energy market for the fuel aspect of our operations and analyzing the status of the world's water supplies to determine where Go Green's Sonical™ technology can have the greatest impact." says CEO, Dan Bishop. "We are additionally very excited that we were able to include the Hercules unit description and claims into our patent application, as this unit has great significance for municipalities in the United States and abroad that are looking for new solutions to treat their water, without the use of harsh chemicals. Go Green looks forward to being in a position to solve these issues by working directly with local, state, and federal government offices in the future. "

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

