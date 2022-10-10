Exact Sciences schedules third quarter 2022 earnings call

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 3, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

Third quarter 2022 webcast & conference call details

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com Telephone: Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384

International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701

Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-770-2030 domestically or +1 647-362-9199 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 4437608. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Corp.

meganjones@exactsciences.com

608-535-8815

