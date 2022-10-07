Whirlpool Corp. celebrates its employees by asking them 'why they work in manufacturing' in new video for Manufacturing Day: Friday, Oct. 7

Whirlpool Corp. celebrates its employees by asking them 'why they work in manufacturing' in new video for Manufacturing Day: Friday, Oct. 7

New video showcases employees who have taken advantage of educational reimbursement and advancement opportunities

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Whirlpool Corp. released a video featuring employees from its local plants in nine different U.S. cities to celebrate Manufacturing Day. Held annually on the first Friday in October, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) traditionally highlights the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders. The new video is aimed at exposing students and other potential job seekers to roles at Whirlpool Corp. and features plant employees explaining why they love working in manufacturing.

"I am incredibly grateful for all our manufacturing team members who work tirelessly to provide the appliances our consumers rely on to improve their lives at home," said Whirlpool Corp. VP of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality Don Metzelaar. "This video showcases our unique and talented workforce across North America, and explains why working in manufacturing and at Whirlpool Corp. is a rewarding and engaging career path."

Whirlpool Corporation employees highlighted in this Manufacturing Day Video speak about their roles, and how they've been provided opportunities for educational reimbursement and career advancement. Here are just a few of those comments:

"Manufacturing is the family business," says Mike Fought of Whirlpool Clyde Operations. "My father, brothers, sister-in-law, cousins and nephew have all called Whirlpool their workplace. I have enjoyed a variety of roles over the last 20 years while growing my career."

"I work in manufacturing because it's in our blood. I'm the third generation at the Marion plant," says Travis Harvey. "Whirlpool has provided for my family for many years. It's close to home and I've made a lot of friends over the years here."

"I enjoy working in a large environment that has room for growth," says Lynette Mattos of Whirlpool Cleveland Operations. "When I applied to Whirlpool in 2017, my goal was to develop my career at the same company."

"I was immediately drawn to the sense of pride and 'win the day' attitude that the plant embodied," says Kegan Wise of Whirlpool Findlay Operations. "It was such a diverse group of people that came together every day to deliver the business while engaging in a familial culture."

"It's an opportunity to learn from different areas and make products that you see everywhere," says Luis Morales of Whirlpool Ramos, Mexico. "You feel you are a part of them."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation