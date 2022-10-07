PREFERRED EMPLOYERS INSURANCE AWARDED FOR 2022 DIGITAL MARKETING SUCCESS

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, has been awarded three 2022 w3 Awards, most notably placing Gold for its Summer Checklist Landing Page, a digital resource for small business owners in California. Only 10% of the 3,000 submissions are selected as Gold winners by The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Preferred Employers Insurance also received two Silver distinctions, both for B2C Branded Content, specifically honoring the company's customer digital communications.

The w3 Awards honor and recognize outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the globe.

David Silva, Senior Creative Marketing Director at Preferred Employers Insurance says, "We believe this recognition further validates our collective teamwork towards putting our customers first."

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. "Preferred" is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California's workers' compensation insurance industry. Preferred Employers Insurance Company, a Berkley company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength. Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California. Learn more about the company at https://www.peiwc.com.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

About the W3 Awards

The w3 Awards illuminates creative excellence on the Web, and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award winning Websites, Video, Marketing, Mobile, Social and Podcasts. It is a leading digital competition that recognizes excellence from companies both big and small. The w3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation- only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Please visit www.aiva.org for a full member list and additional information. For more information about the w3 Awards, please visit www.w3award.com, email the w3 Awards at info@w3award.com or call 212-675-3555.

