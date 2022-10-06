Two Accomplished Trial Lawyers Join Meadows Collier Law Firm in Dallas

Simon, Reichenstein bring more than 55 years of litigation experience

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two longtime and accomplished business litigators have joined Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman LLP in Dallas, further strengthening the firm's extensive capabilities in complex commercial litigation.

Craig Simon is a skilled trial lawyer who has represented clients ranging from large public companies to individual entrepreneurs in high-stakes litigation and arbitration across the nation. In a legal career that spans more than 30 years, Mr. Simon has proven adept at successfully prosecuting and defending a wide range of business disputes, including cases involving financial, accounting and valuation issues, bankruptcy and insolvency-related claims, and trade secret and noncompete litigation. He has been repeatedly recognized as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Texas by Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers, on the list of the Best Lawyers in America every year since 2016, and among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine for nine consecutive years.

Paula Reichenstein has a broad-based litigation background, with experience representing clients in several national and high-profile "bet-the-company" cases as well as a range of contract, business tort and product liability claims for both plaintiffs and defendants. This work has often hinged on the development of novel legal theories or the application of existing laws in unconventional ways. Ms. Reichenstein's practice spans state and federal court as well as appellate work.

"We're honored to have these two distinguished attorneys join our firm, bringing a reputation for excellence and record of success for their clients," says the firm's managing partner, Anthony Daddino. "We're entering an increasingly dynamic time for litigation across virtually every business sector, and their experience and counsel will be invaluable."

Both Mr. Simon and Ms. Reichenstein join the firm from Loewinsohn Deary Simon Ray LLP in Dallas, and each previously practiced for many years in the Dallas office of Jones Day.

Mr. Simon earned his law degree magna cum laude from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and holds both master's and undergraduate degrees in accounting from The University of Texas in Austin.

Ms. Reichenstein received her law degree cum laude from The University of Texas School of Law, and her undergraduate degree from Colorado State University.

Attorneys with Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman bring both dedication and experience to clients' legal matters. With origins in tax planning and tax litigation practice, the firm also provides counsel to clients with a variety of other specialized legal needs, including business and estate planning, probate, real estate, securities, banking, and commercial litigation. The firm also has a longstanding concentration in the area of white-collar defense and government regulatory practice.

