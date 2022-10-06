New York-based healthcare technology company recognized as one of city's top workplaces

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health (Stellar), a leading healthcare technology company that helps providers deliver better primary care, was recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work. As a first-time applicant, Stellar ranked #22 on the list of 100 companies spanning all industries and was one of only three healthcare-adjacent companies included.

Stellar Health Named to Crain’s New York Business’ Best Places to Work 2022 List (PRNewswire)

Employees that work for Stellar Health can expect their voices to be heard and communicated to the organization. The company hosts monthly All Hands meetings to discuss company performance and celebrate wins and holds biannual employee engagement surveys that measure everything from transparency to leadership to diversity and inclusion – and key findings from these surveys are always shared. Communication from leadership regarding financials, hiring, and board meetings occur regularly as well as dedicated time and access to the leadership team on topics ranging from professional skills and personal development to suggestions for company initiatives.

Employee benefits support a sustainable work culture, as well as recognize the diverse needs of the team. Stellar's Paid Family Leave policy allows both primary and secondary caregivers to take up to five months of fully paid leave, and extends this benefit to new parents, families adopting a child, and employees with caregiver responsibilities for immediate family members. In addition to universal family leave, Stellar offers unlimited paid time off (and actively encourages employees to take at least 15 days annually), a 401k matching program, HSA contributions, and full health coverage including a medical travel benefit for employees that must travel outside of their home state in order to access specific procedures. The company supports remote and flexible work options with a 'work from home' stipend and monthly allowance for wellness, pet care, childcare, or charitable contributions.

"We're thrilled to be named one of Crain's NYC's Best Places to Work, and we plan to make this a long-term trend by continuing to offer our employees innovative benefits that support their diverse needs," said Caitlin Wilterdink, Vice President of People at Stellar Health. "30 years from now, I would like our employees to look back on their time at the company and remember Stellar as one of the best, if not the best, places they have worked in their career."

"Our employees are aligned around the mission to make healthcare fair for clinicians, their teams, and for patients in every community," said Michael Meng, CEO of Stellar Health. "Stellar employees always put the team first, so taking care of them through wellness benefits, unlimited PTO, career development and collaborative projects is our number one priority."

Working at Stellar means joining ambitious, genuine, and collaborative individuals who make up a team focused on enhancing the primary care ecosystem for all Americans. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://stellar.health/careers/ to apply for open opportunities.

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health.

Genevieve Pasculli

Stellar Health

Telephone 516-457-4791

Email genevieve.pascullI@stellar.health

Website www.stellar.health

(PRNewsfoto/Stellar Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellar Health