Perfect Game Softball Debuts List of the Nation's Top 50 High School Fastpitch Prospects Beginning with the Class of '24

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game Softball, a division of Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball organization, today announced the creation of an annual ranking of the nation's top young fastpitch softball players with the debut of the Top 50 Prospects from the high school class of 2024. [Watch here.]

Leading the Class of '24, as ranked by a team of Perfect Game scouts attending more than 20 major softball tournaments between November 2021 and August 2022 is Addisen Fisher, a righthanded pitcher from Bend, OR, who recently committed to attend UCLA in the Fall of 2024. Fisher, a standout with NW Bullets Campos, is a two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. A junior at Bend High School, the Player of the Year for Oregon Sports maintains a four-plus pitch repertoire with a velocity in the 64-67 mph range. Prior to committing to UCLA, Fisher was heavily recruited by many of the Top 25 NCAA women's softball programs.

"Perfect Game Softball is excited to be able to elevate the visibility of young athletes around the country with the creation of our new Top 50 Prospects lists," said Perfect Game Director of Softball Operations, Destinee Martinez. "Perfect Game has long been committed to providing opportunities – playing and non-playing – for young athletes to pursue their dreams and maximize their true athletic potential; and we're confident this effort will help advance the careers of the athletes, in particular, and the women's fastpitch softball movement, in general."

Perfect Game National Director of Softball Scouting, Jessica Shults, added, "Since its formal launch in 2021, Perfect Game Softball has been hard at work developing the most comprehensive, inclusive and objective player ranking system available. We believe we have achieved that goal by having Perfect Game's own scouts travel across the country to personally watch the athletes compete on a regular basis. We believe this is going to be a win-win situation for young athletes and collegiate programs, and result in a system that provides the girls with options that may not have previously been available."

Perfect Game Softball is leading with the top 50 prospects from the class of 2024 because members of this group will be entering their junior seasons, which for many high school students is the time when they begin to consider their post-high school academic and athletic opportunities. Perfect Game Softball will be releasing its Top 50 Prospects list from the Classes of '23 and '25 at later dates.

The complete list of Perfect Game Softball's debut Top 50 Prospects can be found here. Below is the Top 10 from the Class of '24.

Addisen Fisher – Pitcher ( Bend, OR ) Sa'mya Jones – Infielder ( Pearland, TX ) Gabi Comia – Utility Player ( Cedar Lake, IN ) Jayden Heavener – Pitcher/Utility Player ( Pace, FL ) Layla Lamar – Infielder ( Cary, NC ) Audrey Lowry – Pitcher ( Lizton, IN ) Jordan Lynch – Infielder/Utility Player ( North East, MD ) Taylor Troutman – Utility Player ( Henderson, KY ) Sophi Mazzola -- Infielder ( Eureka, MO ) Cassie Johnson – Catcher ( Ankeny, IA )

[NOTE: The Perfect Game Softball Top 50 Prospects lists' objective is to highlight each position evenly using a consistent set of offensive, defensive and pitching analytics. To help ensure fair representation for all positions, the Perfect Game Softball Top 50 Prospects lists are comprised of five (5) groups of 10 players each, with each group of 10 made up of three (3) pitchers; four (4) infielders; two (2) utility players and one (1) catcher.]

