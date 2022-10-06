Lex Machina Launches Legal Analytics for Chapter 11 Proceedings in Bankruptcy Court

Lex Machina's expanded coverage provides unparalleled insights into an entirely new US Court system,

adding over 115,000 proceedings filed since 2009 under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina and LexisNexis announced today that it has officially released its new Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module, which provides Legal Analytics for over 115,000 Chapter 11 proceedings. The Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module includes the entire docket in any bankruptcy proceeding filed after 2009 in a United States Bankruptcy Court under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. It is an important area of law in which transparency and understanding provide a crucial edge. The new Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module gives practitioners essential insights on judges, courts, debtors, creditors, creditor committees, and trustees involved in Chapter 11 proceedings over the last 13 years.

LexisNexis logo (PRNewswire)

"With Lex Machina's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module, lawyers can discover how much experience a particular Bankruptcy Court judge has presiding over Chapter 11 bankruptcies with over 5 million dollars in assets, or how long it takes to reach plan confirmation in a specific district," said Carla Rydholm, Lex Machina's Senior Director of Product Management. "Bankruptcy analytics aid businesses and legal practitioners in making more informed decisions about venue, timing, budget, and strategy."

The Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module incorporates notable features such as filters for cases involving business debtors, voluntary petitions, and confirmed plans. It also incorporates an extensive collection of practice area-specific document tags to filter for specific aspects of the bankruptcy docket including the petition, Chapter 11 plan, schedules, and confirmation orders. The inclusion of these unique parameters enables users to find the most relevant information and analytics quickly and easily.

Our current set of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module cases, documents, and filters can help answer questions such as:

Who are the most active creditors?

Which law firms have the most experience representing creditor committees in Chapter 11 bankruptcies?

What are the most active districts by number of Chapter 11 bankruptcies filed?

How many times has my judge presided over a Chapter 11 bankruptcy that resulted in a confirmed plan?

How much experience does my judge have presiding over Chapter 11 bankruptcies that involve small business debtors?

What is the median time to plan confirmation for Chapter 11 bankruptcies filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York ?

How many Chapter 11 proceedings were filed over the last five years with at least $5 million in assets?

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive natural language processing technology with attorney review to analyze the 2.7 million court documents included in the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Module, Lex Machina does the difficult work of creating accurate analytics that are cleaned, corrected, and enhanced. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about courts, judges, law firms, lawyers, and parties.

The United States Bankruptcy Courts joins the other courts already available on Lex Machina. We are proud of this key achievement.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 18 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lex Machina