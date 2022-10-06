CyberRatings.org Invites Industry Participation in Forthcoming Enterprise Firewall and Data Center Firewall Tests

Test methodologies published today.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, will begin testing Enterprise Firewalls and Data Center Firewalls this fall with group test scores and ratings to be released in 2023. Test methodologies have been published at CyberRatings.org and are provided at no charge.

CyberRatings invites all leading vendors to submit their offerings to be tested for free. Products with significant market share, as well as challengers with innovative technologies, will be included at CyberRatings' discretion. The scope of the methodologies includes security effectiveness, performance, stability and reliability, and total cost of ownership.

Enterprise Firewalls (also known as Next Generation Firewalls) are one of the largest and most mature markets in the industry, projected to grow 10% year over year. A firewall is the first line of defense that monitors incoming and outgoing network traffic. Its purpose is to protect the network by allowing or blocking data packets based on a set of security rules. Without a firewall, networks and data can be vulnerable to thousands of attacks.

"While Cloud Firewalls and SASE are new categories that garner a lot of attention, the Enterprise Firewall market is vast, and while mature, is still growing. Most firewalls remain at the enterprise perimeter or data center," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "Our test methodologies are designed to address the challenges faced by enterprise security and IT professionals in selecting and managing security products. We welcome feedback from the community about which firewalls should be tested."

CyberRatings.org test reports are primarily reserved for members with a paid subscription. In observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and courtesy of Keysight CyPerf, CyberRatings.org is making its recent Cloud Network Firewall test reports for Fortinet, Forcepoint and Juniper Networks available for free. Additional products are currently being tested with ratings and a comparative report to be published in the coming weeks.

If you would like to see an Enterprise Firewall or Data Center Firewall product tested, please contact us at info@cyberratings.org.

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org .

