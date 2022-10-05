Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw Wins Globee® Award in the 2022 CEO World Awards®

The acclaimed research solution has been recognized as gold winner in the New Product or Service of the Year | Legal category

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that VitalLaw, its leading research solution, has earned a gold Globee Award in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards.

(PRNewswire)

VitalLaw is an intuitive research platform that provides legal professionals with comprehensive support and world-class analysis in key practice areas. With more than 25,000 pieces of practical content and data visualization tools, VitalLaw gives customers access to solutions that enrich the entire legal process by delivering faster answers and deeper insights. The solution also provides customers with consistent and current updates for laws and regulations.

"We are honored with this Globee recognition, a true testament to VitalLaw's efforts in empowering legal professionals to make a profound impact on their organization," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience through innovative technology that enables efficiency and productivity."

The CEO World Awards, part of the coveted Globee® Awards recognition program, are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world – including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups – are eligible to submit nominations to the CEO World Awards in a wide range of categories.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners/

