Snellings Walters Wins MarshBerry 2022 National MAX Performer Award

WOODMERE, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a leading investment banking and consulting firm serving the Insurance Distribution and Wealth Management industries, proudly announced Snellings Walters Insurance Agency as the national winner of its respected MAX Performer Awards. Now in their sixth year, the awards are a mark of industry distinction given to independent agencies and brokerages with gold-star financial performance, operational excellence and culture.

MarshBerry unveiled winner Snellings Walters during its Connect Summit – a semiannual executive peer exchange event in San Antonio, TX. The regional winners and finalists were announced in June when Snellings Walters received recognition for its performance in the Southeast United States.

"Any employee of Snellings knows – it's different to work here," said Billy Potter, CEO of Snellings Walters. "The MAX Performer award is special because our incredible team has created something extraordinary, and it's an honor to have that recognized by our peers. We are just starting to hit our stride."

MarshBerry selects winners by evaluating firm performance in organic growth, new business acquisition, profit margins, commission and fee structures, and employee engagement and culture.

"We invest in guiding every client to achieve their current and future goals," adds Jennifer Goodwyn, President & COO. "We build relationships with them; we share an interest in helping them thrive. The MAX Performer Award validates our shared principle of client excellence."

MarshBerry created the MAX Performer program to recognize exceptional performance and help firms prosper through benchmarking performance, business optimization and peer networking and accountability.

"Snellings Walters stays engaged," said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO. "This team takes a bold growth stance and isn't afraid of taking a creative approach. No one works harder to build and maintain long-lasting relationships or protect their client's interests."

MarshBerry congratulates all of the 2022 Regional MAX Performer Award winners:

Midwest: First Mid Insurance Group, Mattoon, IL

Southwest: Dillingham Insurance/InServices, LLC, Enid, OK

East: Hardenbergh Insurance Group, Marlton, NJ

Southeast: Snellings Walters Insurance Agency, Atlanta, GA

West: Cal-Valley Insurance Services, Fresno, CA

For more information regarding MarshBerry MAX Performer Awards, or how to accelerate your organic growth through membership, contact Brooke Lugonjic, Senior Vice President – Organic Growth at Brooke.Lugonjic@MarshBerry.com or call 616.828.0741.

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry serves the insurance distribution and wealth management industries including insurance agents & brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, and wealth management firms. MarshBerry's industry-specific services help clients build, enhance and sustain value through: Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Equity Capital Raising, Financial Consulting, Market Intelligence & Benchmarking, Organic Growth Consulting, Connect –Executive Peer Exchange, and FirstChoice –

Aggregation. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

About Snellings Walters

Snellings Walters leads complex businesses into safety and security through their consultation and risk management of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits. Business risks and insurance are rapidly changing while becoming more complicated. We believe there is a smarter way to help business leaders protect their organization and care for their employees. For more information about Snellings Walters, visit www.snellingswalters.com.

