RealTruck sponsors 'Rugged RubiBelles' at 2022 Rebelle Rally

New VP of marketing takes on nation's longest off-road navigation competition

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, announces its sponsorship of Team Rugged RubiBelles (#158) at the 2022 Rebelle Rally . The team is composed of Lee Riser and Rebecca Gabel who will be racing in a 2018 Rubicon Jeep Wrangler JLU. The 2022 Rebelle Rally kicks off in North Lake Tahoe tomorrow morning. Riser is RealTruck's new vice president of marketing; her focus is leading product marketing for the manufacturer brands.

"Rebecca and I are so excited to participate in our first Rebelle Rally race out west," said Riser. "We know there will be some tough elements to face, but we both enjoy a challenge and know it's going to be a great experience," she added.

The Rebelle Rally which started in 2015, is the first women's off-road navigation race in America and the longest competitive off-road rally in the nation. This year, 55 teams will be competing in the ten-day endurance event, which covers over 1,600 miles across California and Nevada. The race is structured in Rebelle format, meaning that teams can only use a compass, maps, and roadbooks for race strategy. Teams are made up of two women, a driver and a navigator, and participants hail from 94 cities, 24 states and 5 countries ranging in age from 23 to 74 years.

"We at RealTruck are so excited to follow Lee and Rebecca on their journey as they race at the 2022 Rebelle Rally," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer. "Our goal is to inspire people to get up, get out and live all of life's adventures. Lee and Rebecca epitomize the passion our team has for the RealTruck way of life. We couldn't be prouder to sponsor the Rugged RubiBelles to compete in this unique and demanding race."

Riser and Gabel met through a mutual friend and decided after just one call to take on Rebelle Rally together. Riser has nearly 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and Gabel, a Navy veteran, grew up off-roading and has nearly a lifetime of experience. For more information on the Rugged RubiBelles and the Rebelle Rally visit rebellerally.com .

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a "Real Truck" lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck's portfolio of 28 powerhouse product brands are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of their primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or across the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

