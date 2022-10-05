50/50 Thursdays
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022

Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 36.9%. Total seats increased 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 23.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 27.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and seats increased by 24.0%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 265 million and international load factor was 82.0%.

September/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Quarterly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Operating data *

Sep/22

Sep/21

% Var.

3Q22

3Q21

% Var.

9M22

9M21

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

16,028

12,317

30.1 %

50,638

36,217

39.8 %

144,966

88,812

63.2 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,785

2,150

29.5 %

8,481

6,401

32.5 %

25,257

15,652

61.4 %

  ASK (million)

3,189

2,329

36.9 %

10,281

7,283

41.2 %

29,388

18,317

60.4 %

  RPK (million)

2,605

1,842

41.4 %

8,360

5,931

41.0 %

23,510

14,955

57.2 %

  Load factor

81.7 %

79.1 %

2.6 p.p

81.3 %

81.4 %

-0.1 p.p

80.0 %

81.6 %

-1.6 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,211

1,654

33.7 %

6,949

4,991

39.2 %

19,558

12,408

57.6 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

15,337

12,317

24.5 %

48,713

36,217

34.5 %

140,951

88,812

58.7 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,666

2,150

24.0 %

8,481

6,401

32.5 %

24,574

15,652

57.0 %

  ASK (million)

2,866

2,329

23.0 %

9,325

7,283

28.0 %

27,523

18,317

50.3 %

  RPK (million)

2,340

1,842

27.0 %

7,554

5,931

27.4 %

21,941

14,955

46.7 %

  Load factor

81.7 %

79.1 %

2.6 p.p

81.0 %

81.4 %

-0.4 p.p

79.7 %

81.6 %

-1.9 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,115

1,654

27.9 %

6,675

4,991

33.8 %

18,982

12,408

53.0 %

International GOL










  Departures

691

0

N.A

1,925

0

N.A

4,015

0

N.A

  Seats (thousand)

119

0

N.A

325

0

N.A

684

0

N.A

  ASK (million)

323

0

N.A

956

0

N.A

1,864

0

N.A

  RPK (million)

265

0

N.A

806

0

N.A

1,569

0

N.A

  Load factor

82.0 %

0

N.A

84.3 %

0

N.A

84.2 %

0

N.A

  Pax on board (thousand)

96

0

N.A

274

0

N.A

575

0

N.A

On-time Departures

90.4 %

95.8 %

-5.4 p.p

92.7 %

96.3 %

-3.6 p.p

93.4 %

96.2 %

-2.8 p.p

Flight Completion

99.4 %

98.9 %

0.5 p.p

99.6 %

99.0 %

0.6 p.p

99.5 %

98.7 %

0.8 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.6

4.0

41.1 %

16.9

9.8

72.9 %

48.2

28.9

66.6 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-september-2022-301642020.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

