Ecological Laboratories, Inc. (USA) expanding global farm waste distribution network to bring cutting edge proprietary Microbial Solutions that will increase operational efficiencies

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecological Laboratories, Inc. (ELI) a World-Wide Leader in Environmental Waste Water Management is expanding their global distribution network in the Farm Waste Sector. Near-term expansion will include the countries of Brazil, Denmark, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Poland, and building on Asian partnerships. This network, together with the recent ELI acquisition of TOMCO Chemical in the USA, has reach to greater than 800 animal husbandry producers servicing more than 10,000,000 pigs and cattle globally.

Ecological Laboratories, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

In Farm Waste, agricultural operators traditionally use combinations of polymers, bacillus spore bacteria, physical removal, and/or chemicals to handle key farm waste challenges. "The product Microbe-Lift IND & Microbe-Lift/SA differs from most, if not all, commercial bioformulations in that it contains a select consortium of live bacterial cultures that exhibit unique anaerobic oxidation capabilities," says Doug Dent (CTO).

The cutting edge All-Natural liquid microbial and humic formulations under the Microbe-Lift IND and Microbe-Lift SA products will now be available in expanded foreign markets; allowing animal producers to solve challenges including:

Odor

pump-out consistency / consistent fertility grade

flies

crusting & sludge buildup

H2S Toxicity and related corrosive effects

Building on the recent acquisition of TOMCO , ELI is focused on becoming the #1 provider of premium biological additives into farm waste, with future R&D investment in Bio-Gas and Waste to Energy strain development to expand future portfolio offerings for partners. George Meserole, Vice President of International Sales Operations for Ecological Labs stated, "Currently we are in the strong position to selectively engage with global partners who share our vision on utilizing cutting edge natural bacterial products. These products allow the farm operators to transition away from less efficient methods used. Existing bacillus and polymer technologies familiar to farmers don't have the efficacy to address their needs compared to Ecological's highly active live microbial formulations."

Commercially in 2022 Q4 – 2023, Ecological will focus on identifying the strongest On-Farm Distribution partners in Belgium/Netherlands, Canada, Mexico & Germany. If in these markets and have interest, please contact info@ecologicallabs.com, with the subject line: "Partner w/ELI in Farm Waste)

Ecological Laboratories, Inc. biological products for Waste-To-Energy can be sourced from our exciting portfolio of global distributors:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ecological Laboratories, Inc.