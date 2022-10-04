Pavilion Unveils Community-Powered Learning Model, Refreshed Executive Member Experience

Supporting the company through its next stage of growth is a new Senior Vice President of Marketing and 20 additional brand ambassadors

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion , a private membership organization for go-to-market (GTM) leaders, CEOs and their teams, today announced the launch of its community-powered learning suite of solutions, a pioneering new approach to career enablement for individual professionals and corporate teams.

Following strong growth since its launch in 2016, the Pavilion global community has surpassed a milestone of 10,000 members from more than 100 countries. Today, the newly revealed Executive member experience includes access to flagship C-level schools and more than 75 foundational courses through Pavilion University; functional and cross-functional moderated Executive peer groups; elevated Executive-only events like the sold out CRO Summit scheduled to take place on November 9 in New York City; and pathways for corporate membership under Pavilion for Teams.

Through the three core pillars of education, community and events, Pavilion members will have greater opportunities to teach and learn from other members and industry experts, as well as grow by giving back to the community.

"Pavilion's North Star has, and always will be, members first," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "Community-powered learning is the evolution of that value, setting up the foundation for our members to access what they need to achieve their professional potential and help their fellow members along the way."

To usher Pavilion into its next phase of growth, Kathleen Booth has joined the Pavilion Executive team as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Booth first joined the community as a member in 2019, going on to be a founding co-chair of the Washington D.C. chapter and a Pavilion Ambassador before joining the Executive team full time. She was named by TopRank as one of the 50 top B2B marketing influencers in 2021 and previously held marketing leadership roles at Attila Security, clean.io and Tradeswell, as well as serving as an advisor and fractional CMO to early stage B2B SaaS and Web3 startups.

First launched in May , the next class of Pavilion Ambassadors will be paramount in supporting community-powered learning initiatives, developing and teaching curriculum for more than 10,000 learners in Pavilion University, organically growing the Pavilion community and providing members with unique leadership advice from top GTM executives at companies like 6Sense, Sales Talent Agency, Winning by Design, AlphaSense, and more.

"As a longtime member of Pavilion, I've experienced the power of peer learning and this community firsthand," said Booth. "In my Executive leadership role, I will continue to share my experience with the team and our members, bringing community-powered learning to an even wider audience."

