Aryaka Delivers Industry's First Zero Trust WAN Based on Unified SASE Architecture

Integrates Firewall-as-a-Service and Secure Web Gateway into Leading Cloud-Managed Networking and Security Services

SAN MATEO, Calif, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in SASE solutions, today announced the next evolution of its Zero Trust WAN with the inclusion of Secure Web Gateway and Firewall-as-a-Service. The integration is the first to enable enterprises to easily enforce security policies across offices and remote users with unified control while delivering incredible application performance and stability.

"Today's CIO is asked to not only transform the enterprise but do it while battling a relentless cyber threat, and all with even less people and resources," said Dennis Monner, Chief Commercial Officer of Aryaka. "It's an incredible challenge that can't be solved with legacy carrier connectivity and point security products."

Aryaka helps CIOs modernize their infrastructure and simplify operations by converging networking and security in an all-in-one service. In today's distributed world where applications are everywhere and employees can be anywhere, this unified SASE approach provides enterprises the security, connectivity, and flexibility they need to rapidly adapt to an unpredictable future.

"We attack the problem from a completely unique perspective," said Renuka Nadkarni, Aryaka Chief Product Officer. "By truly integrating security into our global, software-defined network and delivering it as a service, we enable enterprises to instantly 'turn-on' a SASE architecture that was built in, and for, the cloud."

Integral to the approach is Aryaka's collaboration and commitment to trusted advisors and partners around the world. "One of the best parts of working with Aryaka is their incredible focus on the customer," said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT. "How they integrated Secure Web Gateway into their unified SASE solution speaks volumes to their commitment to simplifying and securing IT operations for the modern enterprise."

Core to Aryaka's success has been the relentless focus on simplicity for a cloud-first world. They meet enterprises wherever they are on this journey, helping them to move from a legacy architecture to a modern, software-defined WAN built for the cloud. The seamless integration of security into this architecture provides unmatched performance while reducing risk from network handoffs, operational complexity, poor patch management and a host of other real-world challenges.

"Zero trust network access is an emerging security technology but enterprises are often acquiring it through point products," said Chris Rodriguez, Security and Trust Research Director at IDC. "Convergence is the logical evolution as threats continue to target multiple channels."

Aryaka's Secure Web Gateway is a defense for Site-to-Internet and User-to-Internet traffic, providing protection for web and internet-based attacks. Combined with its Firewall-as-a-Service, Aryaka ensures customers have flexible perimeter security for distributed users, devices, and applications that provides benefits such as:

Improved patch and update readiness

Reduced operational complexity

Correlated view across events

Reduced vendor portfolio

Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)

Increased capital efficiency

Richard Delisser, SVP of Cloud and Infrastructure Technology at World Fuel, a longtime Aryaka customer said, "World Fuel is a cloud first company, so we're 100% behind Aryaka's Zero-Trust WAN roadmap to converge network and security into one Unified SASE offering. Combined with Aryaka's cloud-managed services delivery, it provides us with the ability to innovate securely at the pace of a startup."

For more information on Aryaka's Unified SASE offerings and to learn more about how Aryaka's customer-first approach is helping enterprise customers compete in today's business landscape, visit aryaka.com or join the upcoming webinar on October 19th or 20th.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.

