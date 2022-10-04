AIVITA Biomedical Announces Publication Detailing 50% Enhanced Survival in Phase 2 GBM Study

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative cell applications, today announced that the Journal of Oncology Research and Therapy has published data from its completed Phase 2 glioblastoma (GBM) study which demonstrates enhanced progression-free survival (PFS). The publication, titled "Enhanced Progression-Free Survival in a Phase 2 Trial of Personal Dendritic Cell Vaccines in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma" can be viewed online at: http://www.doi.org/10.29011/2574-710X.010149

"The strengths of our approach include its lack of toxicity and the ability to pair it with other treatment modalities such as chemotherapy, inhibitors of angiogenesis and immune checkpoints," said Robert O. Dillman, chief medical officer at AIVITA.

AIVITA completed a multi-center Phase 2 trial of its immunotherapy candidate, AV-GBM-1, which had demonstrated an encouraging 50% improvement in PFS over standard of care in patients with a recent diagnosis of GBM. This publication focuses on PFS resulting from AV-GBM-1 administration and compares the results to those reported in GBM trials of other therapies. The data suggest that continuous treatment could further improve progression-free survival and overall survival.

"AIVITA has developed an inexpensive, pain-free personal immunotherapy that meaningfully increases survival," said Hans S. Keirstead, chairman and chief executive officer of AIVITA. "These data are a significant milestone in our quest to make GBM a non-lethal and manageable disease."

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise in eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects, in melanoma and glioblastoma clinical studies. Our COVID-19 Vaccine Enabling Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on a number of assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

AiVita Biomedical (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.