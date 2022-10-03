Sunflower Health Plan Helps Kansas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms during National Health Literacy Month

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Americans begin selecting their health insurance coverage for the 2023 plan year, it's an important time for Kansas residents to better understand the terms, information and services associated with health insurance.

In recognition of National Health Literacy Month, Sunflower Health Plan is educating Kansas residents on common insurance terms so everyone can feel confident, comfortable and empowered when making their health insurance decisions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly nine out of 10 adults struggle to understand and use personal and public health information that contains unfamiliar or complex terms. Additionally, limited health literacy costs the healthcare system money and results in higher than necessary morbidity and mortality. In fact, improving health literacy could prevent nearly 1 million hospital visits and save over $25 billion a year.

"At Sunflower Health Plan, we recognize that the language of healthcare and health insurance is confusing for many. That's why we strive to demystify health insurance and help residents understand their options by giving clear communication in our materials and on our website," said Michael Stephens, Sunflower CEO and president. "We want everyone to be empowered to make the most informed health insurance decisions for themselves and their families."

During National Health Literacy Month, Sunflower Health Plan wants to help Kansas communities understand basic insurance terms and concepts, so all individuals can make informed coverage decisions. Below are some common terms in the health insurance industry that are critical to understand in order to select the most appropriate coverage for individuals and their families.

Network – A health insurance network is a group of doctors and medical care providers across multiple specialties that have a contract to provide healthcare services to members of a health insurance plan.

Premium – The amount you pay for your health insurance coverage every month. In addition to your premium, you usually must pay other costs for your healthcare, including a deductible, copayments and coinsurance.

Deductible – The total amount you pay for covered healthcare services before your insurance plan starts to pay. This amount is accumulated over multiple visits and services.

Copayment – A fixed amount you pay for a covered healthcare service. A copay is required both before and after you reach your deductible.

Coinsurance – Once you've reached your deductible, this is the percentage of costs of a covered healthcare service that you are still required to pay.

Out-of-Pocket Maximum – A cap, or limit, on the amount of money you must pay for covered healthcare services in a plan year.

Sunflower Health Plan serves members through its Medicaid (KanCare), Medicare (Wellcare By Allwell) and Marketplace (Ambetter) health plans. For more information about Sunflower services and benefits, please visit www.SunflowerHealthPlan.com.

About Sunflower Health Plan – Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

