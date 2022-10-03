FoodChain ID Consolidates Products Under a Single Unified Brand

Agrifoods industry leader in technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions rebrands to better meet customer needs

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID, a leading provider of data-driven food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, has integrated its product portfolio under the trusted FoodChain ID brand to provide customers with a single point of contact for accurate data, market-specific insights and industry-leading services.

FoodChain ID Logo (PRNewswire)

Through extensive market research, FoodChain ID found that the tight labor market, waning institutional knowledge and increasing market demands were cited as challenges for food and agricultural companies seeking specialized knowledge and digital solutions to maintain product safety and compliance. FoodChain ID has responded by integrating its service offerings to ensure clients have easy access to critical expertise that helps keep the food supply chain safe and transparent.

"The majority of our clients conveyed the challenge of having to do more with fewer resources," said Brad Riemenapp, CEO of FoodChain ID. "As a global agrifoods company with over 30,000 clients, we saw the need to increase support for our customers' business goals and more clearly communicate the broad range of services we offer. We look forward to working with our customers to help them mitigate risk and enable growth by making it easier to access accurate data, valuable insights and purpose-built solutions."

FoodChain ID has unified the collective intelligence of the most trusted data and expertise in the food industry covering a wide range of functions and capabilities, including:

Product Development

Food Safety

Regulatory Compliance

Product Certifications

Testing

FoodChain ID provides customers with quality data and insights that are vetted by responsive, knowledgeable experts and advanced software, so companies can be confident entrusting their reputation with FoodChain ID.

To learn more about FoodChain ID and its wide array of services and expertise, visit foodchainid.com.

About FoodChain ID

Over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain rely on FoodChain ID as their trusted partner to navigate the increasingly regulated food economy with greater transparency, safety and sustainability. By providing clients with technology-enabled solutions supported by the industry's most comprehensive data and knowledgeable experts, FoodChain ID is an essential source of timely, accurate information and expertise. Services include regulatory compliance and product development applications, as well as testing, food safety and product certification solutions. Visit www.foodchainid.com for more information.

Contact:

Kelly Bradley

2.718 Marketing

Kbradley@2718marketing.com

312-661-1050

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FoodChain ID