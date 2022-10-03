CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AuditSoft, the leading provider of OHS auditing software, is excited to announce that it has partnered with an alliance of Canadian manufacturing safety associations to develop OHS auditing and data management solutions for Canada's manufacturing industry.

Canada’s Manufacturing Safety Associations Partner with AuditSoft for OHS Auditing Solutions (CNW Group/AuditSoft) (PRNewswire)

The alliance is a result of national collaboration between health and safety associations representing the manufacturing sectors in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It has been guided by one goal: to develop a single nationally recognized audit standard for occupational health and safety (OHS) management systems implemented by manufacturing firms across Canada.

"This is a forward-thinking initiative by the manufacturing health and safety industry, and AuditSoft is excited to be supporting it with user-centric solutions that simplify the auditing process, while unlocking valuable data insights to drive business intelligence. A unified OHSMS standard and audit will improve the safety performance of Canadian manufacturers—and we are proud to be the technology partner enabling this ground-breaking initiative," says Ben Snyman, CEO and Co-founder of AuditSoft. "This adds to AudioSoft's momentum and disruption of the OHS management system auditing industry."

This collaborative initiative is an industry-driven process conducted in consultation with stakeholders across Canada. Leading OHS experts have contributed time, energy, and expertise to ensure that this standard meets the needs of Canada's manufacturers by providing a comprehensive framework for developing safer, healthier workplaces. The standard is designed to enhance reciprocity and participation by harmonizing provincial standards and to help organizations successfully implement or improve OHS management systems that incorporate best practices in both traditional areas as well as the following areas of emerging concern:

Leadership commitment

Safety culture

Work disability management (including early and safe return to work)

Psychological health and well-being

"We knew that to scale and drive standardization at an industry level, technology would have a vital role to play, not only in making it easier for companies to perform OHSMS audits and meet industry standards, but for the valuable data that technology unlocks so efficiently," said Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. "We have valued AuditSoft's contributions to the harmonized standard we will pilot across the country this fall and look forward their continued partnership in delivering a reliable and scalable OHS auditing platform for Canada's manufacturing industry."

About the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC (www.safetyalliancebc.ca) is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification.

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is the leading OHS auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and to unlock valuable audit insights. More than 4,000 audits have been performed with AuditSoft since its inception in 2019. Find more information on AuditSoft: auditsoft.co

SOURCE AuditSoft