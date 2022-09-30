PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation across Convenience Ecosystem

With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.

As the industry responds to ongoing changes, PDI continues to develop new and enhanced offerings across its consumer engagement, enterprise productivity, and security solutions.

"We're committed to supporting ongoing growth for our customers and ourselves alike," said Jimmy Frangis, Chief Executive Officer at PDI. "That means we're investing in integrated innovations that elevate the transaction experience, streamline operations, and propel industry transformation so that our customers can accelerate their profitability and progress. It's all about our mission of connecting convenience."

Among the new solutions announced are:

Retail Site Management : Automate manual processes and access data from anywhere within your business to increase efficiency, save money, and allow your employees to focus more on consumers. From foodservice to lottery and more, PDI Retail Site Management helps c-stores efficiently scale and grow.





Firewall as a Service : Increase security to meet rising cyberthreats without adding to your IT management burden. PDI Firewall as a Service is the latest cost-effective network solution supported 24/7/365 by PDI network and security experts. Combined with PDI 5G as a Service and Wi-Fi as a Service offerings, Firewall as a Service provides a complete network management solution.





Offer Network : Integrate PDI Age & Identity Verification capabilities with targeted offers through a new solution and collaboration that each optimize retail promotions and increase visibility and sales for brands.





ChargeBuddy: Foster a community for electric vehicle (EV) drivers to find charging availability in real time, while serving consumers exclusive in-app offers (planned availability in 2023).

"At PDI, we are just as excited about the future of our industry as we are proud of our 40-year heritage. The investments we've been making in rich functionality, new AI and machine learning techniques, and an extensible data portfolio position us to help our industry evolve as the retail world and consumer preferences change," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI. "The future of the convenience ecosystem will certainly bring new opportunities, and we're planting seeds now to be ready for what's to come."

The new PDI solutions will be presented at NACS Show 2022, October 1-4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PDI also will unveil a complete booth redesign during the show expo, which will give attendees an opportunity to see the new PDI Technologies brand firsthand.

"We first launched PDI Technologies and the 'Connecting Convenience' story a few weeks ago at our annual Users Conference. The enthusiasm from our customers and the responses we've received from the marketplace have been overwhelmingly positive," said Bethany Allee, SVP, Marketing at PDI. "Our industry is more dynamic than ever, and we are ready and committed to support change and growth across the ecosystem."

PDI can be found throughout the NACS Show expo, including PDI Technologies Booth #5837, Fuel Rewards® Booth #5859, CStore Essentials Booth #6047, and in the Cool New Products preview room. As part of the Cool New Products initiative, PDI will highlight its sustainability solutions and plant one tree for every QR code scanned. Additionally, PDI will host an educational session–Benchmarking to Improve Loyalty Outcomes–on Monday, October 3, 8-9 am with Coen Markets in Ballroom B.

To reserve an appointment with PDI Technologies at the NACS Show or to learn more about its solutions, visit pditechnologies.com/events/nacs-show-2022/.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. pditechnologies.com

