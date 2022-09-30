GITEX GLOBAL 2022 gathers world's leaders to challenge and collaborate in the Web 3.0 economy

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicentre of the world next month, as the UAE hosts GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep dive into the making of the Web 3.0 economy.

From 10-14 October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL presents the most empowering curation ever, with seven multi-tech themes experimenting in the metaverse, a decentralised future of the internet, and a sustainable global digital economy.

The event's record size and continued expansion mirrors the ambitions of the UAE and region's digital transformation, as government initiatives such as the National Program for Coders, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and Next GenFDI propels the UAE to the forefront of the global digital economy.

This is amplified by new GITEX GLOBAL 2022 launches of X-VERSE, sponsored by TMRW Foundation in collaboration with Decentraland, one of the world's most immersive metaverse journeys featuring 28 experiential brands; and Global DevSlam, the Middle East's largest ever coder and developer meetup.

H.E. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, said: "GITEX this year is bigger than ever. It spans two million sq. ft. with over 5,000 exhibitors from more than 90 countries, which makes this truly the biggest tech show in the world. This year, my office has partnered with GITEX to ensure that we're not just showcasing technology, but actually inventing and developing technology."

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Events Management at DWTC, GITEX GLOBAL's organiser, added: "GITEX serves a profound purpose of enabling and accelerating the digital economies of UAE and many of its alliance partners through connecting earnest stakeholders with outstanding minds from the world, and materialising these connections into actionable partnerships."

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 welcomes an unprecedented 52% new exhibitors choosing the show and the UAE as the first choice in their market access strategies. North Star will host the biggest Unicorn meetup of the year in Dubai, with 35 Unicorns from 15 countries looking to expand in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Furthermore, XPENG, a leading tech company and EV manufacturer, has chosen GITEX GLOBAL to host the world's first public flight of its pioneering eVTOL flying car X2 with the support of official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

