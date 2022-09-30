COMSovereign Expands Robust 5G IP Portfolio with Additional Enabling Technologies as Part of Management's Monetization Strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions today outlined its going efforts to expand the value of its intellectual property ("IP") portfolio as part of its ongoing business transition.

As an innovator in advanced wireless transmission technologies underlying both 4G and 5G wireless networks, the Company continues to pursue opportunities to monetize the value of its IP. To date, the Company holds approximately 130 patents granted in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and approximately 25 patent applications pending. These pending patents, several which have been formally accepted by the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), cover an array of critical wireless networking technologies supporting the latest 5G Mobile Broadband Standard as defined by 3GPP in Release 18, the most current specification. This includes meeting future wireless network system requirements for increased bandwidth through the support for simultaneous radio transmission and reception utilizing approaches such as the Company's Lextrum in-band full duplex (Zero division duplex) technology.

"As an early player in the 4G and 5G space, COMSovereign's business was built on a solid IP foundation, one that powers the market-leading performance of our DragonWave and Fastback products. As part of our ongoing review of the business, we believe our IP portfolio represents an untapped opportunity to create value for our stakeholders. That is why our Board of Directors and our leadership team is actively exploring ways to monetize our IP through multiple paths," said David Knight, interim CEO of COMSovereign Holding Corp.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) offers a portfolio of advanced communications technology for connectivity across private and public networks. Through its core strategic acquisitions and internal research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider to deliver 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to expand and monetize its intellectual property portfolio to create value for stakeholders, divest non-core assets, improve production, and file all required financial statements including its quarterly financial reports on SEC Form 10-Q. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

