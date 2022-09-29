PA Consulting's design team received three awards at Industrial Designers Society of America Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, has been honored with three awards at the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) Awards during the International Design Conference in Seattle.

Brett Lovelady and our Astro Studios team were the recipient of the 2022 IDSA's Special Achievement Award. Brett founded Astro Studios in 1994 and quickly emerged as one of America's top design leaders. The San Francisco-based studio has become an international powerhouse in brand and product design by creating industry-leading products for Nike, Microsoft, HP, Ford, Herman Miller, Xbox, Shinola, Logitech, and more. To date Astro Studios has helped co-create and launch over 500 products and 100 brands or sub-brands into the marketplace, helping generate billions in new revenue for clients worldwide. In 2020, Astro Studios became part of PA Consulting.

Additionally our Office for Zero Emissions EV ChargePoint design was the recipient of the IDSA Bronze award in the Concepts & Speculative Design category. PA unveiled the design for the EV chargepoint last year at the COP26 conference in Glasgow. The chargepoint was developed in conjunction with the Royal College of Art and was commissioned by the UK Transport Secretary.

Finally, PA design expert Kelsey Leppek won the IDSA Student Merit Award for the West District. A recent graduate from the Western Washington University with a postbaccalaureate degree in Industrial Design, Kelsey won the award based on her student portfolio, which included personal and professional work and covered a range of consumer electronic, medical, houseware, and wearable projects. IDSA recognizes exceptional student design talent through their annual Student Merit Awards program. The competition highlights the very best creativity, problem solving and design brilliance in each of IDSA's five North American Districts.

Inspired design and designers are at the heart of PA's business. With over 75 years of design heritage encompassing iconic products, PA designed the first disposable pregnancy test, the brand identity system, digital social strategy and personable key art to help sustainable salmon start-up Wildtype bypass the stigma of other lab grown meat and lead the way to cell-agriculture protein, and an inclusive line of beauty tools for Guide Beauty to make it easier for anyone to apply makeup regardless of their physical condition.

Brett Lovelady, a design expert at Astro Studios, Part of PA, said: "We are thrilled to be recognized by IDSA for our passion, influence, and overall contribution to the advancement of the industrial design industry globally over the past 28 years. Thank you IDSA."

Dan Toon, a design and innovation expert at PA, adds: "It is an honor to receive an award for our EV Chargepoint. The inclusive and sustainable design is helping to bring the electric revolution to life in the UK – a key step towards achieving net zero."

All candidates who qualify for annual IDSA Awards are rigorously evaluated by IDSA's Awards Committee and subsequently approved by IDSA's Board of Directors before being presented with the recognition they have earned.

