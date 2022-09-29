JACK MORTON APPOINTS FIRST GLOBAL CO-PRESIDENTS AS CEO TRANSITIONS TO CHAIRMAN

Josh McCall Promotes Bill Davies and Craig Millon in CEO Succession Plan

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Morton, the global brand experience agency, announces new leadership positions resulting in the agency's first Global Co-Presidents in its 83-year history.

Jack Morton appoints Craig Millon and Bill Davies as first Global Co-Presidents (PRNewswire)

Bill Davies, Chief Operating Officer, and Craig Millon, Chief Client Officer, will immediately assume the new role and all chief executive duties. Josh McCall, CEO & Chairman will remain Chairman through the end of this year, supporting the Co-Presidents. McCall joined Jack Morton in 1984, and since 2003, he has served as the agency's third CEO following his predecessor, Bill Morton, and agency founder Jack Morton. McCall will become Chairman Emeritus at the start of 2023.

As Global Co-Presidents, Davies and Millon will share leadership responsibilities. More specifically, Davies will oversee operations and financial management and Millon will run client relationships, growth, and agency capabilities/offerings. Millon will retain his role as CEO at Genuine, Jack Morton's digital marketing agency. Davies and Millon will report directly into IPG executive leadership.

Tasked with continuing to grow the agency domestically and internationally, Davies and Millon will support Jack Morton's 13 offices across the globe. The duo will also continue to drive award-winning creative that is insight-led and flawlessly executed. Already this year, the agency's acclaimed work has generated 69 industry awards, including Cannes Lions, Effies, and becoming the most awarded agency at the EX Awards.

"In the last two years, our industry experienced an enormous business transformation, and as an agency, we have emerged significantly stronger from the pandemic," said Josh McCall, CEO & Chairman. "Now is the optimal time for two well-deserving leaders to build on the success and continue to drive Jack Morton's leadership position in the brand experience category."

Continued McCall, "Both Bill and Craig are extremely talented and collaborative executives who are deeply passionate about our business and culture. Having partnered very closely with both for over a decade, I have complete confidence in their ability to lead our agency into the future. I look forward to supporting their success in this transition."

As Chairman, McCall will help Davies and Millon specifically on key client relationships, new business opportunities, and recruiting – three areas where his greatest passion lies.

Commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, "Josh is a tireless champion of brand experience and a dedicated leader. He has spent his entire career at Jack Morton, and his commitment to the agency's culture, client relationships, quality of work and growth is admirable. We are grateful for his almost 20 years of guidance and look forward to a legacy of strong leadership continuing at Jack Morton under Bill and Craig."

Davies, a long-time veteran of IPG, began his career at Weber Shandwick where he ascended to Global Chief Financial Officer. He joined Jack Morton's leadership in 2002. Davies is deeply experienced in agency operations and has helped manage the agency through several challenging economic times, including the recent pandemic. During his tenure at Jack, he has led mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, and served on GM's Supplier Council.

Millon has served as Jack Morton's Chief Client Officer since 2019 and is responsible for agency growth through leadership of account service, new business, and marketing functions. Under his direction, the agency has greatly expanded their capabilities and clients. Millon has also been instrumental in establishing new offerings, such as the introduction of Jack Health which has grown the agency's healthcare revenue by 55% since its launch in 2021. Before joining Jack in 2012, Millon held roles at Revlon, Gillette, and FCB/Marketing Drive.

Davies and Millon will remain based in Boston and the Jack Morton executive team will report into the Global Co-Presidents.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We're driven by the fact that the world's most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touchpoint. It's what inspires our team each day to help clients "Be extraordinary." For over 80 years, we've strengthened the relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them, through live, virtual and hybrid experiences, brand acts, integrated campaigns, sponsorship marketing and employee engagement. Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG). More information is available at www.jackmorton.com.

