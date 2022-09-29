InventHelp Inventors Develop Privacy Accessory for Potty Training Children (TRO-681)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple accessory to provide privacy for children while potty training, while also allowing parents to keep an eye on them," said one of two inventors, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the POOPREN. Our design could make the potty training process easier for children who would otherwise resist using the toilet or insist on a closed bathroom door."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides privacy for potty training children. In doing so, it ensures that the lower body is covered from view. It also allows for some level of supervision by a parent or guardian, it could enhance comfort and convenience and it can be easily mounted on the wall via a magnet when not in use. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use, clean and maintain so it is ideal for potty training children, daycare centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-681, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp