STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR'S VETO OF DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING LEGISLATION IN CALIFORNIA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the veto of diagnostic imaging legislation (SB 974) by Governor Gavin Newsom. The legislation was passed by the California legislature earlier this month:

"Legislation championed by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D-Burbank), would have eliminated barriers to care so that nearly 1 million people with state-regulated health plans could now receive medically necessary diagnostic imaging without any out-of-pocket expenses. These tests are critical in determining if there is a need for a biopsy but can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars," said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

"Komen disagrees with the reasons cited for the veto – cost and an overstepping of federal screening guidelines as they do not apply to diagnostic imaging – and believes without this legislation, thousands of women every year will forego diagnostic breast imaging simply because of the cost to them. This life-saving legislation was expected to provide an estimated 2.3 million breast imaging services at no cost to the patient, likely leading to earlier diagnosis and often better outcomes. SB 974 would have built upon recent success across the country, enabling people in nine states, most recently Georgia and Oklahoma, to receive more timely treatment for their breast cancer," Guthrie said.

"Komen's Center for Public Policy will continue to advocate for policies that ensure fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status," added Guthrie.

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT:

Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

adebard@komen.org

